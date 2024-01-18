Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 117,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $9,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price (down from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $84.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.16. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.