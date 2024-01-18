Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $16,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in Lam Research by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 3,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Lam Research by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Lam Research by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 65,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock opened at $752.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $736.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $678.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.54. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $453.65 and a 1 year high of $801.29.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,399,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $698.25.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

