Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 486,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,171 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $16,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 559.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $28.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.45.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 89.62%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

