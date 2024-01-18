Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 11,048 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,048 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank raised its position in NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 3.4 %

NextEra Energy stock opened at $58.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.99. The company has a market cap of $119.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $86.04.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

