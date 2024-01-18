Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 15,082 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,082 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $12,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 9.3% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 24,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 668,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6.2% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 7.3% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,883,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,423 shares of company stock valued at $2,962,716 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $190.89 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.03 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.94.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZTS

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.