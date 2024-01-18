Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $10,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GE. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 159.8% in the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,455,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $159,832,000 after buying an additional 895,000 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 51,152.3% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 22,507 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $3,057,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 92.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 160,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,644,000 after purchasing an additional 77,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 30.7% during the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 246,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,282,000 after purchasing an additional 58,022 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GE. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $126.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.64. General Electric has a 12-month low of $75.67 and a 12-month high of $130.80. The firm has a market cap of $138.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.61%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

