Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 4,566 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,566 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.05% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $13,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.6% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 22.9% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 28.5% in the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.3% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 21.4% in the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. 32.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $372.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.81. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $314.97 and a 12-month high of $378.25.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

