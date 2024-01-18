Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Short Interest Down 10.8% in December

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 504,300 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the December 15th total of 565,200 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 112,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on DAC. StockNews.com downgraded Danaos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Danaos in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Danaos alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Danaos

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Danaos Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaos by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,399 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,719,000 after purchasing an additional 270,676 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danaos in the second quarter worth $11,621,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaos in the second quarter valued at $8,966,000. Pale Fire Capital SE raised its position in Danaos by 533.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 129,680 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 109,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Danaos during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,471,000. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAC traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.24. 47,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.46. Danaos has a fifty-two week low of $51.19 and a fifty-two week high of $80.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.37.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The shipping company reported $7.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.63 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $239.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.31 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 59.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaos will post 29.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaos Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Danaos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Danaos’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Danaos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of March 7, 2023, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.