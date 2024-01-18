Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $21.42

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.42 and last traded at $21.53, with a volume of 708369 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.57.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DQ

Daqo New Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.64 and its 200-day moving average is $29.95.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.79). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $484.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 150,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 35,118 shares in the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 324.8% in the third quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 800,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,220,000 after buying an additional 611,755 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 72.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 31,879 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,093,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,449,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,709,000 after acquiring an additional 483,254 shares during the period. 57.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Daqo New Energy

(Get Free Report)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.