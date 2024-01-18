Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Short Interest Update

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 869,800 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the December 15th total of 979,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 560,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Daré Bioscience during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 63.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 234,243 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Daré Bioscience by 13.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,453,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 396,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Daré Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 7.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daré Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DARE opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.52. Daré Bioscience has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Daré Bioscience ( NASDAQ:DARE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Daré Bioscience will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Daré Bioscience from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying, developing, and marketing products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health.

