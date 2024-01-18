Darktrace plc (LON:DARK) Insider Sells £270,000 in Stock

Darktrace plc (LON:DARK – Get Free Report) insider Poppy Gustafsson sold 75,000 shares of Darktrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.58), for a total transaction of £270,000 ($343,555.16).

Poppy Gustafsson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 29th, Poppy Gustafsson sold 100,000 shares of Darktrace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.52), for a total transaction of £355,000 ($451,711.41).

Darktrace Stock Down 0.6 %

DARK stock opened at GBX 346.60 ($4.41) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.86. Darktrace plc has a 1 year low of GBX 198 ($2.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 428.10 ($5.45). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 352.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 359.64. The firm has a market cap of £2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4,951.43 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DARK shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.63) price target on shares of Darktrace in a report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Darktrace from GBX 240 ($3.05) to GBX 260 ($3.31) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd.

Darktrace Company Profile

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities, and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

