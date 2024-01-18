Darktrace plc (LON:DARK) Insider Sells £270,000 in Stock

Darktrace plc (LON:DARK – Get Free Report) insider Poppy Gustafsson sold 75,000 shares of Darktrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.58), for a total transaction of £270,000 ($343,555.16).
Poppy Gustafsson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 29th, Poppy Gustafsson sold 100,000 shares of Darktrace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.52), for a total transaction of £355,000 ($451,711.41).
Darktrace Stock Down 0.6 %
DARK stock opened at GBX 346.60 ($4.41) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.86. Darktrace plc has a 1 year low of GBX 198 ($2.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 428.10 ($5.45). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 352.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 359.64. The firm has a market cap of £2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4,951.43 and a beta of 0.75.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Report on DARK
Darktrace Company Profile
Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities, and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Darktrace
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- Will airline stocks recover? What is the outlook?
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Oil is in contango for the first time since 2021: Best oil stocks
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- MAX 9 may not affect Boeing’s earnings; should you buy the dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Darktrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darktrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.