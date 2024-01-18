Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and twenty-four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.03.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DDOG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Get Datadog alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DDOG

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $126.03 on Thursday. Datadog has a 12 month low of $62.60 and a 12 month high of $126.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,050.16, a PEG ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.84.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $547.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Datadog will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $761,755.94. Following the sale, the executive now owns 169,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,817,449.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 104,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $12,235,611.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,069,534.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $761,755.94. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 169,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,817,449.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 701,983 shares of company stock worth $82,194,265. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth about $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 9.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Datadog by 11.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,137,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Datadog by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.