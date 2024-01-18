Dearborn Partners LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $73.12 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $75.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.32 and a 200 day moving average of $71.50.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

