Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

DROOF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Deliveroo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 115 ($1.46) to GBX 120 ($1.53) in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deliveroo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Deliveroo Price Performance

Deliveroo Company Profile

Shares of Deliveroo stock opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average of $1.56. Deliveroo has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. It connects local consumers, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

