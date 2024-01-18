Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the December 15th total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DLX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deluxe

Deluxe Stock Down 1.9 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 314.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Deluxe by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Deluxe by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Deluxe by 893.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Deluxe by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deluxe stock opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.47 and a 200 day moving average of $19.14. The firm has a market cap of $838.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.53. Deluxe has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $21.97.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $537.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.00 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 23.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deluxe will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Deluxe’s payout ratio is presently 173.92%.

Deluxe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Data Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services, as well as web hosting and design services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.