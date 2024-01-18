Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Short Interest Update

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,630,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the December 15th total of 9,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 993,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days. Currently, 8.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

DNLI opened at $17.12 on Thursday. Denali Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $33.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.58 and its 200-day moving average is $22.32.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.09. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. The company had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denali Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Denali Therapeutics

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $38,967.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,896.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $38,967.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,896.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Carole Ho sold 9,972 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $193,755.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,237.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,481 shares of company stock worth $910,046 in the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DNLI has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

