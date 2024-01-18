DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the December 15th total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
DFI Retail Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS DFILF opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average is $2.58. DFI Retail Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09.
DFI Retail Group Company Profile
