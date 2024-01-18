DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the December 15th total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

DFI Retail Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DFILF opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average is $2.58. DFI Retail Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09.

DFI Retail Group Company Profile

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

