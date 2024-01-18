Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Short Interest Update

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the December 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.5 days. Approximately 13.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE DDS opened at $384.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $366.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.91. Dillard’s has a 12 month low of $272.58 and a 12 month high of $417.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $9.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.23 by $2.26. Dillard’s had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. Dillard’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post 40.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 2.16%.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.55, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,552,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Dillard’s during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Dillard’s by 7.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dillard’s by 418.5% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 136,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,553,000 after purchasing an additional 110,213 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Dillard’s by 924.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 9,546 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Dillard’s by 21.6% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 116,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,573,000 after purchasing an additional 20,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $410.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

