Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Acquired by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 352,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,338 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $9,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.91. The company had a trading volume of 206,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,995. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $28.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.74 and its 200 day moving average is $27.07.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

