Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Acquired by Triad Financial Advisors Inc.

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 72.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 634,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,874 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $16,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 144.3% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAI stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $27.91. 119,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,463. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.07. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $28.78.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.