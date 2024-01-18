Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Position Increased by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 306,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Meritas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:DISV traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.73. The stock had a trading volume of 287,858 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.33.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

