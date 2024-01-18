Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Acquired by Capital Performance Advisors LLP

Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for about 9.2% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Capital Performance Advisors LLP owned 0.32% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $18,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 158,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,318 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 404,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,192,000 after purchasing an additional 73,990 shares during the period. Tilson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA DFIV traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.26. 219,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,510. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.19 and a fifty-two week high of $34.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.08.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.