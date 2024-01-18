Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) is Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s 8th Largest Position

Capital Performance Advisors LLP reduced its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up 3.4% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Capital Performance Advisors LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $6,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $397,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 211,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 711,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,858,000 after buying an additional 447,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 1,562,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,576,000 after acquiring an additional 16,133 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.54. The stock had a trading volume of 30,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,868. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $52.10.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

