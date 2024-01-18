Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Sold by Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC

Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,110 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 107,767.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,644,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,950,000 after buying an additional 15,629,573 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,005,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,566,000 after buying an additional 34,873 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,273,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,822,000 after buying an additional 22,198 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,328,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,658,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,879,000 after buying an additional 17,327 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.41. 96,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,458. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $52.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.70.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

