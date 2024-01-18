Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Holdings Boosted by Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC

Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for about 10.0% of Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $11,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,243,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,346,000 after buying an additional 910,216 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,847,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,981,000 after buying an additional 214,969 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,394,000 after buying an additional 9,032,873 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,349,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,324,000 after buying an additional 2,229,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,367,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,005,000 after buying an additional 45,708 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:DFAT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.43. 76,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,785. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.16 and a 1 year high of $53.27. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.50.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.