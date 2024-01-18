Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Stake Cut by Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC

Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises about 0.9% of Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 122,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 53,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DUHP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.47. 273,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,821. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $23.64 and a 12-month high of $28.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.91. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

