Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Up to $28.43

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.43, but opened at $30.72. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $30.79, with a volume of 25,052,766 shares.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 8.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.15 and its 200 day moving average is $23.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

