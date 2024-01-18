Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to Issue $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%.

Discover Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Discover Financial Services has a payout ratio of 18.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Discover Financial Services to earn $12.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

DFS opened at $108.73 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $122.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $340,672,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,260 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,801,000 after purchasing an additional 554,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $38,882,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on DFS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.24.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

