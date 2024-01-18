DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.27.

DISH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

DISH stock opened at $5.77 on Thursday. DISH Network has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $15.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.37). DISH Network had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in DISH Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in DISH Network by 268.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in DISH Network by 3,175.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in DISH Network by 19,559.3% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hook Mill Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in DISH Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 98.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

