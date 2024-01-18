Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 39.4% per year over the last three years. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a payout ratio of -5.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Diversified Healthcare Trust to earn $0.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DHC opened at $3.01 on Thursday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $3.96. The stock has a market cap of $723.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHC. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11,932 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of September 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.2 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

