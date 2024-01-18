Diversified Portfolios Inc. Boosts Stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 28.9% in the second quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 418,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,352,000 after buying an additional 94,023 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 42.6% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 23,759 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 37.3% during the third quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 78,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 21,205 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 73,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 13,733 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

AVLV stock remained flat at $56.46 during trading on Thursday. 66,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,225. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.31. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $48.08 and a one year high of $58.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.99.

About Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

