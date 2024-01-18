Diversified Portfolios Inc. Buys 16,652 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUB. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,271,354,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385,897 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,621,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569,304 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,860,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,119,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 73.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,756,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,718 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $107.68. 2,450,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,942,360. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.33.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.