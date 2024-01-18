Diversified Portfolios Inc. Buys 31,717 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,717 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $6,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,076.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 143,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 130,892 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after purchasing an additional 12,412 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 197,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.48. 139,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,382. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $49.83 and a 1 year high of $57.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.00 and a 200 day moving average of $54.17.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

