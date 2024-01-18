Diversified Portfolios Inc. Buys 54,539 Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 118.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,539 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 854.3% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 2,344.2% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $26.39. The stock had a trading volume of 31,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,410. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $27.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.55.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

