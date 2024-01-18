Diversified Portfolios Inc. Cuts Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $82.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,970,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,430,285. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.70 and a 200-day moving average of $81.22.
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
