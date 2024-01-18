Diversified Portfolios Inc. Cuts Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $82.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,970,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,430,285. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.70 and a 200-day moving average of $81.22.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2597 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.