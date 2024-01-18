Diversified Portfolios Inc. Decreases Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,719 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $606,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 582.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 80.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,411,000 after purchasing an additional 168,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,661,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.64. 2,146,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,925,331. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $91.21 and a 12-month high of $91.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.53 and a 200 day moving average of $91.59.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

