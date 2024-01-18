Diversified Portfolios Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,957 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 1.0% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 835.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $72.75. 2,185,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,530,408. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.23 and a 200 day moving average of $71.22.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

