Diversified Portfolios Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVUV. Cowa LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 8,722.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,726,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after buying an additional 5,661,363 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 752.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 20,507 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 366.5% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 264,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,673,000 after acquiring an additional 207,433 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.12. 206,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,669. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $68.60 and a 12 month high of $91.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.47 and a 200 day moving average of $80.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

