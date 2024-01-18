Diversified Portfolios Inc. Has $749,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITOT. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 291.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 209.1% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ITOT traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.27. The company had a trading volume of 614,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,369. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $84.35 and a 1-year high of $105.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.23 and its 200-day moving average is $98.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

