Diversified Portfolios Inc. Has $749,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2024

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOTFree Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITOT. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 291.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 209.1% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ITOT traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.27. The company had a trading volume of 614,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,369. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $84.35 and a 1-year high of $105.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.23 and its 200-day moving average is $98.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.