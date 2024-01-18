Diversified Portfolios Inc. Increases Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,060 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthspan Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 377.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 23,880 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 399.5% in the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 80,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,135,000 after buying an additional 10,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 346.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:PRF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.57. The stock had a trading volume of 477,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,078. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $29.64 and a twelve month high of $35.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

