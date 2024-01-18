Diversified Portfolios Inc. Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 92.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 636,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,214,000 after acquiring an additional 92,502 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 114,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after buying an additional 21,636 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $563,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 704.8% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,167,000 after acquiring an additional 271,711 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $54.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,513,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,520,581. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.57. The stock has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $55.97.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

