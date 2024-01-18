Diversified Portfolios Inc. Sells 104 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 533,336.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,059,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,609,000 after buying an additional 19,056,108 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after buying an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53,716.8% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,120 shares of company stock valued at $39,862,068. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY traded down $11.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $617.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,547,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $309.20 and a 1-year high of $647.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $596.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $556.04. The firm has a market cap of $585.78 billion, a PE ratio of 111.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.31.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.88%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.