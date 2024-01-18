Diversified Portfolios Inc. Sells 23,122 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 80.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,122 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,361,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,921,000 after buying an additional 26,855,553 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,792 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,535,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,760 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,445,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,624,000 after purchasing an additional 103,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,400,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,041,000 after acquiring an additional 109,857 shares during the last quarter.

VGSH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,187,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,959. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.78. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.31 and a 12 month high of $58.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

