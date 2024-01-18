Diversified Portfolios Inc. Trims Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $55.33. 226,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,620. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.57 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.04 and a 200-day moving average of $52.21.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

