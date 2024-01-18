DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Bought by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 51.6% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 16,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,413 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 29,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $518,000. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DNP opened at $8.63 on Thursday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $11.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

