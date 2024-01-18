DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $64.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $49.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.81% from the company’s current price.

DOCU has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.15.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOCU

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $61.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.61, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.99. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.57.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $700.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.27 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts expect that DocuSign will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $834,047.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $834,047.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $5,686,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,215.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,612 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,435. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocuSign

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 6.9% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at $12,047,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in DocuSign by 9.7% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 117.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 21,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 5.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,954,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,687,000 after buying an additional 140,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

(Get Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.