Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

DLTR stock opened at $135.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.29. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $102.77 and a 12-month high of $161.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle bought 738,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mantle Ridge LP lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,910 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,045,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 27.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,612,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,234 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,816,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

