Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp cut its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 91.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,299 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $135.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.90. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $102.77 and a one year high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.29.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on DLTR shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.67.

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle bought 738,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

