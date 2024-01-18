Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) vs. Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO) Head to Head Analysis

Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Get Free Report) and Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Caravelle International Group and Dorian LPG, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Caravelle International Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caravelle International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Dorian LPG 0 1 3 0 2.75

Dorian LPG has a consensus price target of $35.98, suggesting a potential downside of 14.47%. Given Dorian LPG’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dorian LPG is more favorable than Caravelle International Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

1.6% of Caravelle International Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of Dorian LPG shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Dorian LPG shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Caravelle International Group and Dorian LPG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caravelle International Group N/A N/A N/A Dorian LPG 51.81% 28.85% 15.10%

Volatility and Risk

Caravelle International Group has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dorian LPG has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Caravelle International Group and Dorian LPG’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caravelle International Group $185.35 million 0.13 $12.23 million N/A N/A Dorian LPG $493.22 million 3.46 $172.44 million $6.33 6.64

Dorian LPG has higher revenue and earnings than Caravelle International Group.

Summary

Dorian LPG beats Caravelle International Group on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caravelle International Group

(Get Free Report)

Caravelle International Group, through its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation services in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Heating Business. It provides international shipping services and carbon-neutral solutions for wood desiccation. The company also provides seaborne transportation services under the voyage contracts. In addition, it provides vessel services on behalf of ship owners. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About Dorian LPG

(Get Free Report)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Caravelle International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caravelle International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.