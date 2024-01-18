Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Receives $70.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.00.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $67.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 1 year low of $51.17 and a 1 year high of $73.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.43.
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $832.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.94 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 21.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.
