Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Receives $70.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,673,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,882,000 after purchasing an additional 218,605 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $67.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 1 year low of $51.17 and a 1 year high of $73.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.43.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $832.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.94 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 21.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

